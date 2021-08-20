Artur Bergman Sells 13,282 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $546,819.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $690,573.24.

On Monday, July 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $703,986.63.

On Monday, July 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $733,265.32.

On Monday, July 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total transaction of $788,505.41.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $674,996.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16.

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

Fastly stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,953,341. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.06.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

