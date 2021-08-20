Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Arvinas stock opened at $82.00 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,055 shares of company stock valued at $10,650,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

