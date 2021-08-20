Ascential (LON:ASCL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $419.31

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 419.31 ($5.48) and traded as low as GBX 407 ($5.32). Ascential shares last traded at GBX 409 ($5.34), with a volume of 684,172 shares traded.

ASCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ascential from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) target price on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445 ($5.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 11.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 419.31.

In other Ascential news, insider Paul Harrison purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 426 ($5.57) per share, for a total transaction of £24,708 ($32,281.16).

About Ascential (LON:ASCL)

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

