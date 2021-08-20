ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Holdings Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,394,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,630,789 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of ASE Technology worth $35,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 22.7% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 194,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,927 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $167,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 202,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 21,692 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nomura downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:ASX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.54. 362,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. Analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3017 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is 20.93%.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

