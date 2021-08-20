Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.21

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Asiamet Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.53 ($0.03), with a volume of 28,699,462 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £37.35 million and a P/E ratio of -12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.21.

Get Asiamet Resources alerts:

In other Asiamet Resources news, insider Tony Manini acquired 3,848,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Asiamet Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiamet Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.