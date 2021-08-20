ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Stake Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $779.31. 12,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $805.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $727.19. The company has a market cap of $327.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

