Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) PT Set at €20.50 by Nord/LB

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €20.50 ($24.12) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($26.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €18.34 ($21.58).

Assicurazioni Generali has a twelve month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a twelve month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

