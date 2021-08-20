AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,747 ($114.28). AstraZeneca shares last traded at GBX 8,736 ($114.14), with a volume of 1,405,692 shares.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,401.67 ($122.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of £135.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8,451.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

About AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

