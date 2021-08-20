ATB Capital Raises Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$7.00

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at ATB Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SDE. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spartan Delta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.61.

CVE:SDE traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$4.05. The company had a trading volume of 130,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,161. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.16. The firm has a market cap of C$463.63 million and a P/E ratio of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

