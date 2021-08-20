ATC Coin Market Cap Hits $601,280.80 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. ATC Coin has a market cap of $601,280.80 and $32.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded up 216% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.83 or 0.00375567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000192 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.