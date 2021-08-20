Atheios Market Capitalization Tops $20,832.34 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $20,832.34 and $41.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,675.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.17 or 0.06683396 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.11 or 0.01393117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.00372243 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.36 or 0.00140432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.94 or 0.00581286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.26 or 0.00349796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00317702 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 46,734,038 coins and its circulating supply is 42,798,423 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

