Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Atlantic Gold Corp (CVE:AGB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.92. Atlantic Gold shares last traded at C$2.92, with a volume of 810,251 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$690.60 million and a P/E ratio of 22.77.

About Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB)

Atlantic Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It holds 63.2% effective ownership interests in the Touquoy gold project covering approximately 1,760 hectares; and 100% interest in the Beaver Dam gold, Cochrane Hill, and Fifteen Mile Stream projects located in Nova Scotia.

