Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Short Interest Up 13.6% in July

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 942,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $25,503,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 50,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $37.26. 1,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,596. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.50. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.22% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $172.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

