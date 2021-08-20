Atlas Crest Investment (NYSE:ACIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 87,946 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 355,221 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIC. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Atlas Crest Investment by 672.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

