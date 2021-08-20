Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) versus Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Critical Review

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Atlas and Diana Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Atlas
|$1.42 billion
|2.38
|$192.60 million
|$0.97
|14.11
|Diana Shipping
|$169.73 million
|2.26
|-$134.20 million
|($0.40)
|-10.48
Insider and Institutional Ownership
55.4% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Atlas and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Atlas
|14.62%
|10.28%
|3.96%
|Diana Shipping
|-11.01%
|-2.40%
|-1.16%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Atlas
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Diana Shipping
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.66%. Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Diana Shipping.
Risk & Volatility
Atlas has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Atlas beats Diana Shipping on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Atlas
Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.
