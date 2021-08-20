Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) versus Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Critical Review

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas and Diana Shipping’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas $1.42 billion 2.38 $192.60 million $0.97 14.11 Diana Shipping $169.73 million 2.26 -$134.20 million ($0.40) -10.48

Atlas has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Atlas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas 14.62% 10.28% 3.96% Diana Shipping -11.01% -2.40% -1.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas and Diana Shipping, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas 0 2 3 0 2.60 Diana Shipping 0 2 3 0 2.60

Atlas presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 43.66%. Diana Shipping has a consensus price target of $4.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.79%. Given Atlas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlas is more favorable than Diana Shipping.

Risk & Volatility

Atlas has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas beats Diana Shipping on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

