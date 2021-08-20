AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 538,430 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $41,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.59. 965,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,686,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.