Auctus (AUC) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Auctus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0886 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $4.80 million and $13,476.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.63 or 0.00160138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00057767 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.47 or 0.00827765 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00049349 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (CRYPTO:AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 54,142,815 coins. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

