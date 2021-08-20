Audius Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Billion (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Audius has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and approximately $140.57 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can now be purchased for about $3.25 or 0.00006911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded up 96.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00867888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00109689 BTC.

About Audius

AUDIO is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

