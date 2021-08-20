Audius Price Tops $3.05 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $107.48 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.05 or 0.00006247 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 83.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,043,525,641 coins and its circulating supply is 400,244,277 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

