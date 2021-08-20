Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.11 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will post sales of $50.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.07 million and the highest is $60.24 million. Aurora Cannabis posted sales of $52.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $209.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.52 million to $225.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $260.08 million, with estimates ranging from $216.63 million to $315.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACB. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.87% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

