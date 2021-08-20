Automata Network (ATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.89 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001173 BTC on popular exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $94.89 million and approximately $16.79 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00058573 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00140450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,971.02 or 1.00005384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.18 or 0.00913766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00721967 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

