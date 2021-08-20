Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.0954 on Major Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and $637,519.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Autonio has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0954 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.06 or 0.00140489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.56 or 0.00150081 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,128.28 or 1.00234467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.27 or 0.00910869 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.16 or 0.00721347 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,388,522 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

