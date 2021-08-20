AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Short Interest Down 14.0% in July

AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 239,200 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 278,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

AutoWeb stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,534. AutoWeb has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 million, a PE ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. On average, analysts expect that AutoWeb will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 73.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AutoWeb by 332.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

