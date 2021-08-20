Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Bought by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.49% of Avangrid worth $78,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 30.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 621.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 726.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

