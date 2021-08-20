Avanti Acquisition (NYSE:AVAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avanti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AVAN) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,926 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 72,336 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.70.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Get Avanti Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,885,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Avanti Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Avanti Acquisition by 150.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Avanti Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanti Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.