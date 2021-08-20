Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,281 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.33% of Avis Budget Group worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,728,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAR. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $90.95 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.55.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.