Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stake Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,285 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $31,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 41,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 827,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,479,000 after acquiring an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 75,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,997,699. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

