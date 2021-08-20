Axie Infinity Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (AXS)

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $4.62 billion and approximately $1.02 billion worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity coin can currently be bought for $75.81 or 0.00155535 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.21 or 0.00835413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00049579 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,907,500 coins. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

