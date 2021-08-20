Axis DeFi Achieves Market Capitalization of $739,985.54 (AXIS)

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axis DeFi has a market capitalization of $739,985.54 and $135,502.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $415.39 or 0.00852693 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00048790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi (AXIS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.