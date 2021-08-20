Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Trading Up 7.3%

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.22 and last traded at C$11.21. Approximately 82,471 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 286,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.50 to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$13.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at C$1,220,428.14.

About Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

