B. Riley Weighs in on Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.66). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.92) EPS.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a negative net margin of 152.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Frequency Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Frequency Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FREQ. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,332,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,190,000 after buying an additional 486,108 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,212,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after buying an additional 1,869,484 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after buying an additional 501,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after buying an additional 1,427,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,730,000. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

