BaaSid 1-Day Volume Reaches $538,618.00 (BAAS)

BaaSid (CURRENCY:BAAS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last week, BaaSid has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. BaaSid has a market cap of $18.13 million and approximately $538,618.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BaaSid

BAAS is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official message board is medium.com/@baasid.info . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

