Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Hits New 1-Year High at $369.20

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 369.20 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 366.88 ($4.79), with a volume of 491612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345.30 ($4.51).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of -1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 297.67.

In other news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

Babcock International Group Company Profile (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

