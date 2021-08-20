Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BCKIF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Babcock International Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.05.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

