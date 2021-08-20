Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Downgraded by Erste Group to “Sell”

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BIDU. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.09. Baidu has a 52-week low of $116.41 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

