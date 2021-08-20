Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Lowered by Erste Group

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by investment analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $137.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.74.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

