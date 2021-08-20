Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 2,171,274 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,232,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171,274 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.91% of HUYA worth $162,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 254.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.21. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

