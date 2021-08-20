Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 5,400,743 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,689,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400,743 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.40% of Coursera worth $343,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $231,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth $267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coursera in the first quarter worth $297,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $304,487.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,529,707.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 889,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,630,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,272 shares of company stock valued at $26,013,068 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ COUR opened at $35.45 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.80.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

