Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 559,947 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,824,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,947 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 6.18% of Oscar Health worth $275,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $388,819,000. Founders Fund IV Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth about $276,186,000. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,719,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,032,000. Finally, Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Shares of OSCR opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.