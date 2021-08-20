Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 76,830 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 5.36% of Watsco worth $593,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 64.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $273.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $282.59. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

