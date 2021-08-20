Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,546,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,058 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 6.44% of The Howard Hughes worth $345,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC opened at $86.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. As a group, analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.