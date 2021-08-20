Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,050 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.54% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $664,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 435,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,282,000 after buying an additional 72,100 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the sale, the president now owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of BR stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

