Baillie Gifford & Co. Boosts Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,101 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.60% of Exact Sciences worth $555,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 76.0% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 32,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,192 shares of company stock worth $5,080,858 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Shares of EXAS opened at $90.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

