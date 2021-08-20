Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,865,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.60% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $169,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RBA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,496,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,280,000 after purchasing an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $913,591.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,245 shares of company stock worth $1,689,604. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Shares of RBA opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

