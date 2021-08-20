Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,007 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 3.28% of Dada Nexus worth $225,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,810,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 7,421,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,059,000 after buying an additional 553,571 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,120,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 655,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after buying an additional 363,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Dada Nexus by 1,097.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 247,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 226,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. raised their price objective on Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

DADA stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.08. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $61.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.14.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $257.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

