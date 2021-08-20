Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,241,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254,306 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 5.99% of Sana Biotechnology worth $221,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANA. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $79,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of SANA opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.45. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.09 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

