Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $116.66 Million Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,990,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,029 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.98% of Ozon worth $116,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Ozon by 179.2% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,057,000 after buying an additional 1,183,236 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ozon in the first quarter worth approximately $64,834,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ozon by 21.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,255,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,683,000 after buying an additional 935,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ozon by 741.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 672,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ozon by 78.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,867,000 after buying an additional 510,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

OZON opened at $50.03 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion and a PE ratio of -26.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.96 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their target price on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

