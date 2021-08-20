Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $152.74 Million Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,372,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.36% of BlackLine worth $152,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in BlackLine by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 161,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,610,854.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.74, for a total value of $563,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,175 in the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.30.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $105.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.97. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.45 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.99 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

