Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $192.49 Million Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,009,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,974 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.39% of Autohome worth $192,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATHM shares. Citigroup cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $147.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.79. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

