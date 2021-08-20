Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $306.04 Million Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,665,460 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.52% of Itaú Unibanco worth $306,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITUB. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.81. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.0029 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

